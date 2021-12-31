PASADENA (CBSLA) — Thousands of spectators hoping to secure prime viewing for the 133rd Rose Parade will begin claiming spots along the route Friday.

The annual parade is returning after its one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 cases.

Although infections are surging again in the county this winter, Saturday’s parade and accompanying Rose Bowl Game are moving ahead as scheduled.

Those in the parade grandstands must show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Masks will also be required during the event.

People hoping to grab sidewalk seats along the 5 1/2-mile route can start claiming spots beginning at noon, but all people and property such as blankets and chairs must remain on the curb until 11 p.m.

After 11 p.m., spectators can move out to the blue “Honor Line” on the street.

People planning to camp out must follow these rules:

Small, professionally made barbecues that are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are permitted along the route, but they must be at least 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher also must be readily available.

People under age 18 will only be permitted on the parade route from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday if they are supervised by an adult.

Parade-goers should be prepared for cold weather and dress in layers.

Tents, sofas or boxes that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

Bonfires along the route are prohibited.

No items can be sold along the route without a city permit.

Selling spaces along the parade route is prohibited.

Horns may not be sold, given away or purchased along the route.

No public areas can be roped off.

Ladders or scaffolding that can be used for elevated viewing of the parade are prohibited.

Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on public streets and sidewalks and other public areas.

Colorado Boulevard will close to traffic at 10 p.m. and remain closed until 2 p.m. Saturday. Closures will be effective from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street.

The following freeway ramps will also be closed:

westbound 210 Freeway off-ramp at Sierra Madre and drop off lane;

eastbound 210 off-ramp at San Gabriel;

eastbound 134 Freeway off-ramp at Orange Grove;

southbound 710 Freeway off-ramp at Del Mar;

northbound 710 on-ramp at Del Mar;

northbound 710 on-ramp at California; and

southbound 710 left turn pocket.

The Tournament of Roses chose the theme”Dream. Believe. Achieve.” this year.

The parade will kick off at 8 a.m. with a performance by Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes. Emmy-winning actor LeVar Burton will serve as the grand marshal.

A total of 37 floats will be in the parade, along with 17 equestrian groups and 17 marching bands.