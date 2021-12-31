LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As 2021 comes to an end, the last day of the year has brought the highest number of reported cases in Los Angeles County throughout the entire pandemic, which has spanned for the greater part of two years now.

A record-breaking number of positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, with 27,091 new cases and 12 additional deaths. There are also nearly 1,500 patients (1,464) occupying hospitals across Los Angeles County, up 99 from Thursday’s number.

The positivity rate, 22.4%, for those being tested jumped an astounding 21% over recent weeks, from November’s 1% rate.

On December 15, the reported cases totaled just 1,850. Experts expected the jump in numbers, with the winter weather and holiday season increasing exposure for millions across the country.

In response to the rapidly climbing numbers, Barbara Ferrer, County Public Health Director indicated that, “The risk of virus transmission has never been higher in our county. … The days ahead will be extraordinarily challenging for all us as we face extraordinarily high case numbers reflecting widespread transmission of the virus. In order to make sure that people are able to work and attend school, we all need to act responsibly.”

Ferrer urged people to avoid large gatherings, especially those with underlying conditions or with high risk of transmission.

Health officials point to the new Omicron variant as the leading cause in the sudden increase in positive cases, reminding the public that while less virulent, the virus is still present with all of it’s symptoms, including the risk for heart complications.

She reminded of the necessity of vaccination in the face of the pandemic, noting that the majority of patients occupying hospitals are unvaccinated, and that those who have finished their vaccination series and/or got their booster shots have significant protection from the virus, and both the Omicron and Delta variant, which is still present – totaling 41% of cases in LA County.

According to county figures, of the more than 6.3 million fully vaccinated people in the county, 127,172 have tested positive for the virus, for a rate of 2%, while 3,094 have been hospitalized, for a rate of 0.05%. A total of 602 fully vaccinated people have died, for a rate of 0.01%.

The continuing surge in numbers, part of the fifth surge of the Coronavirus pandemic, has experts worried about the state of hospital and other healthcare facilities, many of which are at risk of becoming over-burdened once again.

“With explosive transmission likely to continue for some weeks to come, all efforts now need to focus on protecting our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. Since most people in our hospitals with serious illness from COVID are unvaccinated, those not yet vaccinated or boosted need to please stay away from others as much as possible to avoid getting infected or infecting others,” she said, “And while vaccines and boosters continue to offer excellent protection against severe illness and death, those most vulnerable to serious consequences should they become infected (including children under 5 not yet able to get vaccinated) need to be surrounded by additional layers of protection. This includes wearing tight-fitting and high-quality masks when around others and limiting nonessential activities.”

While death totals remain relatively low, Ferrer disclosed that these numbers may experience a similar increase, as hospitalization numbers began to increase just about a week ago.

