By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Pedestrian Killed, Studio City, Ventura Boulevard

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A man was killed when a vehicle struck him on Friday evening on Ventura Boulevard.

The incident was reported just prior to 7:00 p.m., and when authorities arrived the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on how the collision occurred, but the victim appears to be a homeless man. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene to cooperate with authorities.

Officials on scene had blocked a portion of the surrounding streets off to traffic as they conducted an investigation.