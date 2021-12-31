STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A man was killed when a vehicle struck him on Friday evening on Ventura Boulevard.
The incident was reported just prior to 7:00 p.m., and when authorities arrived the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no information on how the collision occurred, but the victim appears to be a homeless man. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene to cooperate with authorities.
Officials on scene had blocked a portion of the surrounding streets off to traffic as they conducted an investigation.