LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Sun Valley couple being investigated for alleged neglect of their three children related to possible narcotics abuse were found today along with the children, who were placed in the custody of social workers, authorities said.

“Today the family was located and the three children are safe with U.S. Border Patrol agents. DCFS has taken custody of the children and will find appropriate placement while they continue their investigation,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said neither parent was arrested, and no criminal charges are pending at this time. Police did not say where the family was found. The Los Angeles County Department Children and Family Services had sought a court order to place the children of Luis Avalos and Arely Anaya in protective custody.

READ MORE: Police Searching For Missing Sun Valley Family

The parents, Arely Anaya and Luis Avalos were under investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services for drug use after both their three-week-old baby and Anaya tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities said earlier this week that the couple’s youngest child, Legend Avalos, tested positive for cocaine along with the

baby’s mother when the child was born on Dec. 2.

DCFS intended to remove the baby, Legend, and two other children four-year-old Prince Anaya and five-year-old King Anaya, away from their parents.

DCFS notified LAPD about the investigation regarding general neglect and narcotics abuse on Dec. 27 and informed police of the pending order to place the children in protective custody as well as the pending arrest warrant for the parents.

However, when police arrived at the family’s residence at the 8900 block of Haddon Avenue in Sun Valley the family of five was gone.

Witnesses told police that the family fled with their children on Dec. 23. Witnesses also said they were aware of the DCFS investigation and the parents were worried their children would be taken away.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)