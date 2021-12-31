LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro will offer free rides on trains and buses on New Year’s Eve to help Angelenos get around safely.
From 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday fares will not be collected.READ MORE: Iconic Actress, Comedian Betty White Dead At 99
Fare gates at stations will be unlatched and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fares when people use their TAP cards.
Metro is also offering free rides on its Bike Share program. People can redeem a 30-minute free ride by selecting “1-Ride” at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app.READ MORE: Fellow Actors, Comedians React To Death Of Betty White
On Saturday, Metro will run on a Sunday/holiday service schedule. Capacity will also be added on the L (Gold) Line for people heading to the Tournament of Roses Parade or the Rose Bowl game.
Metro will also provide shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa Station to the post-parade viewing area from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Sunday, shuttle service will be provided from the station to the post-parade viewing area at Victory Park between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.MORE NEWS: Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Rise To Highest Year-End Amounts
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)