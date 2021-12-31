LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A Lancaster man was rescued by Los Angeles County firefighters on Friday, after he lost control of his car and got stuck on the train tracks near Avenue J and Sierra Highway.
The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m., when the man apparently lost control of his vehicle due to a medical emergency.
Firefighters were able to remove the man before the train collided with the vehicle that was stuck on the tracks.
A message was sent to the Union Pacific freight train, but it proved to be too late as the train was unable to stop before slamming into the vehicle.
The man was transported to a medical facility for treatment of the medical emergency that caused the incident.
