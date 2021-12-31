LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure notice due to the release of approximately two to four million gallons of untreated sewage into the Dominguez Channel.
According to Public Health, the channel terminates into the Los Angeles Harbor at the Port of Los Angeles.
The release may affect recreational water areas around the following beaches:
- Cabrillo Beach
- Point Fermin Beach
- White Point Park Beach
- Royal Palm State Beach
- Rancho Palos Verdes Beach
Closure signs will also be posted in these areas.
Public Health officials are advising residents to avoid contact with ocean water in the affected areas.
Water quality samples will be collected by Public Health and the Los Angeles City Sanitation District.
The affected beaches will remain closed until water samples are confirmed to have bacteria levels within State standards.
Beach users are advised to stay out of the water until the advisory is removed, Public Health said.