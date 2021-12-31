SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The Santa Monica Pier is geared up to head into 2022, with a virtual show and countdown displayed in lights on the Santa Monica Ferris Wheel.
The pier invites the public to join them in counting down to 2022 with a show on the world-renowned Ferris Wheel, which will display the "West Coast New Year's Eve Countdown 2022 on The Pacific Wheel."
People are invited to view the show from the bluff at Pacific Palisades, or online via stream here. There will also be a live YouTube feed of the show available for public viewing on Pacific Park’s YouTube Channel.
Despite the show taking place at 11:30, the Santa Monica Pier closes at 10 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and there will be no fireworks shows.
With over 174,000 lights adorning the 90-foot tall ferris wheel, the show will feature a dazzling display of lights and patterns, including a 60-second countdown to ring in 2022. Afterwards, “Happy New Year” will scrawl across the ferris wheel in 16 different languages.
The show will continue until around 1 a.m., January 1, 2022.
Happy New Year!