LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Lakers are getting some much needed help back on the COVID-19 front, as head coach Frank Vogel has cleared protocols and is eligible to return to all basketball activities.
Vogel was forced to miss six games due to the virus, a span in which the Lakers lost five of those six matchups.READ MORE: LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers
He made a triumphant return on Friday evening, leading the Purple and Gold to a 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.READ MORE: LeBron James Acknowledges Thoughts On Retirement As He Celebrates 37th Birthday
Assistant Coach David Fizzdale took over the helm in Vogel’s absence.
According to ESPN, Vogel is one of 10 head coaches who have entered COVID-19 protocols this season, including: Chauncey Billups, Rick Carlisle, Mark Daigneault, Billy Donovan, Alvin Gentry, Michael Malone, Doc Rivers and Monty Williams.MORE NEWS: DeRozan Leads Bulls Over Lakers, 115-110
The same-town rival Clippers were on the opposite end of the spectrum on Friday, as head coach Ty Lue was forced to enter COVID-19 protocols.