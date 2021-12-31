LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tyronn Lue entered COVID-19 protocols on Friday, ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers New Year’s Eve matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
In his place, will be assistant coach Brian Shaw.
The news comes on the same day that Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel was removed from COVID-19 protocols, after missing six games.
According to ESPN, Lue is the 10th NBA coach to be placed into protocols, including: Chauncey Billups, Rick Carlisle, Mark Daigneault, Billy Donovan, Alvin Gentry, Michael Malone, Doc Rivers, Monty Williams,
Just like with players, if Lue is vaccinated, he will be required to report two negative COVID-19 tests within a 24 hours of each other to return to basketball activities. If he is unvaccinated, he will be required to quarantine for 10 days.