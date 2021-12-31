TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and matched his career-high with 19 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 31 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-108 on Friday night.

OG Anunoby scored 26 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 10 as the Raptors won for the first time in three games and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Clippers.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points, Terance Mann had 18 and Reggie Jackson 17 as the Clippers lost for the second time in 14 games when leading after three quarters.

Amir Coffey scored a season-high 15 points for Los Angeles. Luke Kennard added 13 points.

Toronto’s Chris Boucher snapped a 105-all tie with a pair of free throws with 2:08 remaining, and Siakam’s slam with 1:34 left gave Toronto a four-point edge.

Mann countered with a 3-pointer for the Clippers, but VanVleet drove for a layup and, after a missed 3 by Morris, added a decisive 3-pointer with 25 seconds left. Anunoby capped it at the free throw line as Toronto closed with a 7-0 run.

The game was played in a mostly empty arena after the Ontario government reduced capacity limits to 1,000 people in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19. No tickets were sold, and only a few dozen friends and family were allowed in. Toronto’s previous two home games had been limited to 50% capacity.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue entered health and safety protocols Friday afternoon. He’s the 10th NBA coach to do so this season, but the first to have it happen in Canada. Assistant coach Brian Shaw coached in place of Lue.

Jackson returned for the Clippers after missing the last four games, three while in the health and safety protocols. Los Angeles was without center Ivica Zubac, who entered the protocols Thursday.

VanVleet, Anunoby and Justin Champagnie returned from health and safety protocols. Scottie Barnes also exited protocols, but was unavailable because of a sore right knee.

Center Khem Birch started for Toronto, his first action since Nov. 21, while Precious Achiuwa was back after missing the last four games after being in the health and safety protocols.

Toronto jumped out to an early 21-6 lead, but the Clippers shot 7 for 11 from 3-point range in the opening quarter, cutting the gap to 33-29 after one.

Jackson made three of the Clippers’ four 3-pointers in the second as Los Angeles closed the half on a 13-2 run for a 62-56 edge at the break.

Toronto shot 7 for 25 in the third, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 13 at the free throw line. Los Angeles led 87-82 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Zubac missed his first game of the season. He had played in 205 consecutive regular-season games. … Signed F Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Raptors: F D.J. Wilson entered the health and safety protocols. … VanVleet made three of Toronto’s seven field goals in the third, and had all four Toronto assists in the quarter. He finished with nine assists.

