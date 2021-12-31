LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fellow actors and comedians took to social media Friday to remember Betty White who passed away at 99 years old.
White was weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in…
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021
Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT
are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..
Rest now and say Hi to Bill
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021
RIP Betty White. Thank you for being a friend… pic.twitter.com/6fd8rs9FLh
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 31, 2021