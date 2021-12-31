LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis and other actors and comedians took to social media Friday to remember Betty White who passed away at 99 years old.

The Hollywood icon was weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now. — 😷💉 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

All of us in Times Square and around the world are grieving the loss of Betty White. She was a TV pioneer who paved the way for so many people. Beyond that, she showed us what you can accomplish in a lifetime through kindness and humor. Rest in peace to a true American icon. pic.twitter.com/J3GekFkzrj — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 31, 2021

Betty White leaves a monumental legacy on and off stage, with humor and humanity that touched lives everywhere and made an enormous impact on the life of our city. Her career in Hollywood blessed us with warm memories that will always live in our hearts. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 31, 2021

We are heartbroken over the death of Betty White, who died today at 99. We have lost a truly magnificent performer and humanitarian. White was the 46th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement award, given for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, in 2009. pic.twitter.com/ohWdQVVC5h — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) December 31, 2021

Betty White was a trailblazer and easily one of the most beloved figures in television. She was a beacon of hope throughout her career, bringing joy and humor to everything she did. She shared her talents with the world and her spark will live on, inspiring generations to come. pic.twitter.com/OwH0BoDhZW — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 31, 2021

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 31, 2021

“The Golden Girls” actress had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939.

She told CBS News she spent her 99th birthday in January with two special feathered friends.

“What am I doing for my birthday?” White asked at the time. “Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

“Betty White’s Pet Set” was a weekly show she created and hosted in 1971, which is making its debut on digital platforms and DVD, on February 23 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, a December press release from MPI Media Group said.