By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis and other actors and comedians took to social media Friday to remember Betty White who passed away at 99 years old.

The Hollywood icon was weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

“The Golden Girls” actress had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939.

She told CBS News she spent her 99th birthday in January with two special feathered friends.

“What am I doing for my birthday?” White asked at the time. “Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

“Betty White’s Pet Set” was a weekly show she created and hosted in 1971, which is making its debut on digital platforms and DVD, on February 23 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, a December press release from MPI Media Group said.