South Los Angeles (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police were on the scene of a triple-shooting at a Superior Grocers in South Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.
The shooting was reported just after 4:00 p.m., where early reports from law enforcement indicated that a man had opened fire inside the market. Three people were alleged to have been wounded, two male and one female. One of those victims was supposedly shot in the head.
A report from Los Angeles County Fire Department disclosed that six patients were transported from the scene with injuries of varying concern.
Employees of the store, located on Avalon Boulevard, supposedly took shelter in the vault room as the shooting occurred.
Authorities were seen taking a potential suspect into custody just before 4:30 p.m., and an investigation into the incident is underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.