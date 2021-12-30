LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A slow-moving storm system has slid over the Southland, bringing rain to most areas and snow to the mountains, beginning what forecasters expect to be two days of wet conditions.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Friday in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is possible, with 1 to 3 feet accumulating above 5,000 feet, and “light snow” falling as low as 4,000 feet. The snow will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 to 50 miles per hour, with higher-elevation gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

There will be rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s to around 60 from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, the lower-to-mid-50s in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, around 50 in the Santa Clarita Valley and the lower-to-mid-40s in the Antelope Valley.