LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A number of major freeways and roads were closed Thursday morning due to rain, snow, and dangerous conditions for drivers during a powerful winter storm sweeping through the Southland.

Both sides of the Grapevine were closed to drivers early Thursday morning due to snow and ice on the road, California Highway Patrol said.

Earlier in the morning, the National Weather Service said snow levels had dropped to around 4000 feet in the Grapevine area.

Around 9:20 a.m., Caltrans tweeted that both sides of Pacific Coast Highway are closed in Pacific Palisades due to a fallen tree that knocked down power lines. The southbound road is closed at Temescal Canyon Road, and the northbound side were closed at Chautauqua Boulevard.

Around 8 a.m., Caltrans said State Route 23 is closed on the south end at PCH in the Malibu and Decker Canyon area due to mud and rock slides. Crews were checking the north end of SR-23 in Westlake.

The #2 westbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway closed at the 27400 block due to a downed tree and the #2 westbound lane closed at Puerco Canyon due to a mudslide, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The closures happened around 7 a.m. Thursday. Deputies advised drivers to stay home if they do not have to be on the road. They also encouraged people to slow down when driving.

CHP and Caltrans were alerting drivers that snow was sticking to the ground over the summit on the 5 Freeway between Lebec and State Route 138 and that traffic was slow through the area.

Mulholland Highway in the Santa Monica Mounains was closed between Las Virgenes Road and Cornell Road due to mudflow and rockfall on the roadway. Maintenance crews planned to remove rocks, mud, and debris once the heavy rain has subsided.

A large mudslide blocked the southbound lane of Malibu Canyon Road, north of the tunnel, according to Los Angeles County Public Works. Drivers were advised to use caution and avoid mountain roads during the storm.

Caltrans shut down State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway) in the Angeles National Forest from State Route 39 to Pig Pines Highway due to snow and landslides Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, Caltrans gave an update and said State Route 39 is open from the 210 to the permanent closure two miles north of Crystal Lake Road.