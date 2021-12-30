YUCAIPA (CBSLA) – Yucaipa Police have issued an evacuation warning for several areas near the El Dorado burn scar, due to the likelihood of flooding and mudflow or debris flow as a powerful winter storm sweeps through the area.
The warning was issued for the areas of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Avenue, as well as Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks.
The evacuation warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday.
EVACUATION WARNING ⚠️
UPDATE: Severe weather conditions expected to continue in the El Dorado Burn Scar area. Evacuation warning has been extended and will remain in place until 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021.
