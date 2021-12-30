CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Mulholland Highway was closed Thursday morning between Las Virgenes Road and Cornell Road in Calabasas due to heavy mudflow and rockfall on the roadway.
Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid mountain roads during the rain.
#TRAFFICALERT Mulholland Hwy, in the Santa Monica Mountains, is closed between Las Virgenes Rd and Cornell Rd due to heavy mudflow and rockfall on the roadway. Maintenance crews will begin removing rocks, mud and debris once heavy rain has subsided. #LARain pic.twitter.com/Uw7GetmAd6
— LA Co Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) December 30, 2021
Maintenance crews will begin removing rocks, mud and debris once heavy rain has subsided, Los Angeles County Public Works said.