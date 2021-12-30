Storm Watch:Grapevine Closed Due To Snow, Ice
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Calabasas, KCAL 9, Malibu Canyon, Mulholland

CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Mulholland Highway was closed Thursday morning between Las Virgenes Road and Cornell Road in Calabasas due to heavy mudflow and rockfall on the roadway.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid mountain roads during the rain.

Maintenance crews will begin removing rocks, mud and debris once heavy rain has subsided, Los Angeles County Public Works said.