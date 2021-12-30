STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Four people at a Studio City residence were assaulted in what the Los Angeles Police Department called a follow-home, home invasion.
Four suspects followed the victims to their home in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive, where they used bodily force to get inside the home and assault the victims. They then fled the scene and are still at-large.
Authorities said that the suspects were wearing masks and that no weapons were used during the assault.
One of the victims was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The other three victims were evaluated on the scene.
It’s unclear if anything in the home was taken, though police are still investigating.