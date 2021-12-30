Storm Watch:Evacuation Warnings Lifted In Bond Fire Burn Area
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two major Southern California theme parks announced on Twitter they shut down Thursday due to a powerful winter storm sweeping through the area.

Six Flag Magic Mountain tweeted that due to the weather the park would be closed Thursday.

Knott’s Berry Farm shut down early at 1 p.m. citing the weather as the reason why on Twitter.

The other major theme parks in the area, Disneyland and Universal Studios, remained open.

A winter storm warning took effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until 4 a.m. Friday in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.

In Yucaipa, evacuation warnings remained in effect due to the current storm. San Bernardino County Fire reminded residents to continue to adhere to evacuation warnings and orders.

CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston said a Special Marine Warning was in place until 5:30 a.m. from Point Mugu to San Mateo Point, including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

“A shower capable of producing waterspouts was located near Port of LA. Waterspouts can create locally hazardous seas,” Biston said.