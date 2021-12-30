LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two major Southern California theme parks announced on Twitter they shut down Thursday due to a powerful winter storm sweeping through the area.
Six Flag Magic Mountain tweeted that due to the weather the park would be closed Thursday.
PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #SixFlagsMagicMountain will be CLOSED today, December 30.
— Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) December 30, 2021
Knott’s Berry Farm shut down early at 1 p.m. citing the weather as the reason why on Twitter.
Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm will be closing at 1pm today (Thursday, December 30). The California Marketplace will remain open until 7pm pic.twitter.com/DX8qhUEKXo
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 30, 2021
The other major theme parks in the area, Disneyland and Universal Studios, remained open.
A winter storm warning took effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until 4 a.m. Friday in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.
In Yucaipa, evacuation warnings remained in effect due to the current storm.
“A shower capable of producing waterspouts was located near Port of LA. Waterspouts can create locally hazardous seas,” Biston said.