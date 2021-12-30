LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported over 20,000 new cases Thursday, more than triple the number of cases reported last week.
Thursday's cases brought the county's total caseload to 1,669,545.
L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer also reported another 24 fatalities bringing the death toll to 27,625.
The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus is now 21%, Ferrer said.
On Wednesday, L.A. County reported over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,069 hospitalizations.
Two weeks ago, on Dec. 15, there were 1,850 new cases reported and 751 hospitalizations. There have not been over 1,000 hospitalizations because of COVID-19 since Sept. 20.
The Delta and Omicron variants of the virus have fueled this surge in cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their estimates on variant prevalence and determined that Omicron accounts for 59% — and Delta 41% — of all cases in the country since Christmas.