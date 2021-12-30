LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Over 6,000 people were without power Thursday morning as a storm rolled through the Los Angeles area.
According to the L.A. Depart of Water and Power, 6,154 customers were without power.
The outage mostly affected residents in East Hollywood and Echo Park, according to LADWP.
However, smaller outages were reported in the valley.
The cause of the outages was not immediately known but LADWP said it may be weather-related. LADWP said there didn’t appear to be any water main breaks or pipe issues.