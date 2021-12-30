LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles International Airport Police took a man into custody on Thursday afternoon, after he punched an officer in the chest while being escorted from his terminal, per TMZ.
The man, whom was intoxicated at the time of the incident, was denied boarding due to his state of inebriation. He began to make a scene, and officers were called to assist with the disturbance.READ MORE: Heavy Rain Spares Orange County Residents, Brings Back Dana Point Landmark
As they escorted him from the terminal, he punched one officer in the chest, before being promptly tackled and detained by law enforcement. He was taken into custody for both public intoxication and battery on an officer.READ MORE: CHP Seeks Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Woman Dead On 60 Freeway Near Industry
He can be heard shouting, “You ruined my f—ing night dude!” and “Now I have to travel a whole other day!”
A report from LAX PD indicated that the man is 23-years-old, but his identity was not yet made available to the public.MORE NEWS: Governor Newsom Issues State Of Emergency For Los Angeles, Orange Counties
He was supposed to be boarding a Delta flight headed to New York from LAX.