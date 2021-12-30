SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — The boyfriend of Angela Kukawski, a celebrity business manager who was found dead in Simi Valley, was arrested and charged with murder, Los Angeles police said Wednesday.
On Dec. 22, Angela Kukawski was reported missing in Sherman Oaks, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.
Her body was found on Thursday inside her vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley. Her boyfriend, Jason Barker, 49, was later arrested on suspicion of murder according to police.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has filed murder charges against Barker. He remains jailed in lieu of $3.07 million bail, according to the inmate records.
According to Variety, Kukawski worked as a business manager at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills. Her clients included Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Offset and Kanye West.
Nicki Minaj shared a tribute Kukawski on Instagram Wednesday saying, “Hardest working most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace.”
Kukawski was the mother of five children.
