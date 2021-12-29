LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Public Works issued its own winter storm warning Wednesday to people in burn areas, with the potential for heavy rain looming in Southern California.

In addition, the California Office of Emergency Services said it has already positioned people and equipment near burn scars in L.A. and Orange counties.

“Peak rainfall rates are expected to be up to 0.75 inch per hour,” the Public Works advisory said. “County agencies are working in unified command to advise residents on how to prepare for this storm event and potentially evacuate 56 households at greatest risk in the Bobcat Fire (San Gabriel Valley) and Lake Fire (north County) burn areas.”

The Bobcat Fire from September to October 2020 burned 115,796 acres in the Angeles National Forest, the city of Monrovia, Juniper Hills, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Llano and Valyermo. The fire damaged or destroyed 194 structures

Officials are also concerned about the area of Lake Fire of August 2020, which burned 31,089 acres in the Lake Hughes area and damaged or destroyed 45 structures.

People in the affected areas were urged to prepare in advance by placing sand bags around properties and keeping trash cans off streets.

Motorists were warned to avoid driving on mountain roads or into ponded or swift-moving water in recent burn areas.

The Office of Emergency Services said it has already positioned fire engines, bulldozers, aircraft and swift water rescue teams near the Bobcat and Emigrant burn scars in Los Angeles County and near the Bond and Silverado burn scars in Orange County.

