TUSTIN (CBSLA) – Two men were rushed to a hospital after a fiery crash on a Tustin roadway, apparently caused by driving at a high rate of speed, authorities said Wednesday.
The crash was reported at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday on Tustin Ranch Road at Pioneer Road, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.READ MORE: Convenience Store Clerk Fatally Stabs Man In Store
It appeared the car was moving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree, Nguyen said. The impact caused the car to split in half and catch fire and it propelled the tree 20-30 feet, he said.READ MORE: Multiple Lanes Temporarily Closed On 101 Freeway In Studio City
The two men were “at least partially ejected” from the car, Nguyen said.MORE NEWS: Stormy Weather Returning With Rain, Snow; Voluntary Evacuations Warnings In Place In OC
Paramedics took the men to a hospital and their conditions were not available, he said.