Golden Knights Beat Kings 6-3 For 6th Straight Road WinJonathan Quick was pulled early in the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots for the Kings, who had not played since Dec. 19 after their past three games were postponed because of the NHL’s ongoing issues with COVID-19.

James, Westbrook Have Triple-Doubles, Lakers' Skid Ends At 5James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double this season, and it was his fifth consecutive 30-point game. Westbrook scored 24 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh of the season.

John Madden, Iconic NFL Coach, Broadcaster, Dies At 85After retiring from the broadcast booth, Madden remained a synonymous name with the NFL thanks to his association with the EA Sports video game "Madden." With millions of people playing the video game every day, Madden has remained a household name to the NFL and its fans.