Storm Watch:Warnings Issued For LA County Burn Areas
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:El Dorado Fire, Evacuation, Yucaipa

YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for those near the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Avenue, as well as those near Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks.

The evacuation warning is effective until Thursday 10 a.m. The warning was issued after reports of potential mud and debris flow from the rainfall could affect residents of the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

 