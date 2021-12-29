YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for those near the El Dorado Fire burn scar.
Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Avenue, as well as those near Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks.
EVACUATION WARNING ⚠️ There is a potential for mud and debris flow from rainfall that may affect Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Ave, Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks from now until Thurs at 10 AM pic.twitter.com/LzxsRjDBD5
The evacuation warning is effective until Thursday 10 a.m. The warning was issued after reports of potential mud and debris flow from the rainfall could affect residents of the El Dorado Fire burn scar.