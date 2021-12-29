MONTECITO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A man believed to be in his 20’s is barricaded inside a home in the 3700 block of Oak Hill Avenue, where he is reportedly holding his grandmother hostage.
The suspect's grandfather managed to escape the home.
Police, including SWAT and firefighters, are at the scene.
Authorities said the man, who is refusing to come out, is not only threatening suicide, but also threatening to shoot officers.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.