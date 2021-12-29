MEMPHIS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers have lost six out of their last seven games following their defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, 104-99.
LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring with 37 points while also adding 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. He made 52% of his field goals while shooting a stellar 8-14 from three. Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.READ MORE: Man In His 20's Barricaded Inside Montecito Home, Reportedly Holding Grandmother Hostage
The two teams were neck and neck throughout the entire game until the Grizzlies took control in the fourth quarter behind their star Ja Morant’s 11 points in the final period. The young guard nearly matched the Laker’s total points in the fourth quarter, 16. In the final quarter, the Lakers shot 7 for 20 overall making two of their 10 three-point attempts.
Morant finished the game with a season-high 41 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Desmond Bane added 20 points to Morant’s total, sinking the two critical free throws at the end to put the game out of reach for the Lakers.READ MORE: Investigators Seeking Public Help In Decades Old Cold Case Murder Of 15-Year-Old Kerry Patterson
The Grizzlies took advantage of their 29 trips to the foul line, scoring 24 points from the charity stripe. The Lakers only went to the line eight times converting six.
The Lakers will look to go into the new year with a victory, facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 31.MORE NEWS: People Living Near Bobcat Fire Burn Scar On Alert As Rain Moves Across Southland