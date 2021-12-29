STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol issued a temporary SigAlert Wednesday for the closure of the numbers two, three and four lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway at Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City.
The SigAlert was expected to last for approximately one hour due to a traffic collision.
SIGALERT ISSUED IN LOS ANGELES: NB US-101 AT LAUREL CANYON BLVD, #2/3/4 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 1 HOUR DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION
— CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) December 29, 2021
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.
By 5:44 a.m., all lanes had been reopened.
