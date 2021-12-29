CARSON (CBSLA) – A deputy-involved shooting sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.
It happened around 1 p.m. in Carson. Officials confirmed a shooting occurred and that all deputies in the incident were accounted for, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies did not release any suspect information or the circumstances around the shooting.
One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).