LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 7-Eleven convenience store clerk stabbed a man inside a Mid-Wilshire store Wednesday morning and the man later died at a hospital, police said.
The clerk called police at 12:16 a.m. to report the stabbing at the 7- Eleven store at 5279 W. Olympic Blvd., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar.READ MORE: Two Men Hospitalized After Fiery Tustin Crash
The 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife, Aguilar said. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died sometime after 3 a.m..READ MORE: Multiple Lanes Temporarily Closed On 101 Freeway In Studio City
The employee was taken into custody and interviews were underway to determine whether he would be booked for a crime, she said.MORE NEWS: Stormy Weather Returning With Rain, Snow; Voluntary Evacuations Warnings In Place In OC
The man’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.