LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol will be out in full force beginning Friday cracking down on impaired drivers in Los Angeles County.
The California Highway Patrol will begin its New Year's "maximum enforcement period" starting at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through Sunday night.
All available officers will be on the roads, looking for impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators.
“Ringing in the New Year should be an exciting time filled with celebration and hope,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “To help keep the roadways safe through the holiday and beyond, our officers will be out in force to deter, detect and remove impaired drivers.”
Last New Year's, CHP made 709 DUI arrests statewide.
