SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County officials issued a voluntary evacuation order ahead of the storm anticipated to arrive Wednesday.
The order will go into effect on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.
The order comes after the National Weather Service declared a flash flood warning in the Bond Fire burn area from Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to Dec. 30, 4 p.m.
Canyon entrances will be under soft road closures at the same time as the evacuation orders
This will be the third evacuation order this month for the residents in the area. Officials recommend all residents prepare and evacuate before the order goes into effect.
Anyone with disabilities and in need of evacuation assistance should call Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at (714) 647-7000.
