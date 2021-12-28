CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Bond Fire, Evacuation Order, Modjeska Canyon, Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County officials issued a voluntary evacuation order ahead of the storm anticipated to arrive Wednesday.

SILVERADO CANYON, CA – DECEMBER 23: Jay Parker, 40, fortifies a wall he built to protect his home in anticpation of last weeks storm along the 28000 block of Silverado Canyon Road on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Silverado Canyon, CA. (NOTE: THIS DAMAGE HAPPENED LAST WEEK DURING THE STORM) Last weeks storm washed away the Parkers yard, covered their hot tub with mud and toppled oak trees on their property. Jay hopes the wall will keep the mud and water from causing more damage to his home during this storm system. Parker, who lives with his wife Katie Parker, six-months pregnant, and four children, has been helping neighbors with their homes after last weeks storm caused flash flooding and mud slides in the canyon. The homes flanking the Parkers were engulfed in mud and have been red tagged for no occupancy. A voluntary evacuation warning will take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in Orange County’s Bond Fire burn area. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

READ MORE: Locals React To CDC 5 Day Quarantine Reduction

The order will go into effect on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

The order comes after the National Weather Service declared a flash flood warning in the Bond Fire burn area from Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to Dec. 30, 4 p.m.

Canyon entrances will be under soft road closures at the same time as the evacuation orders

READ MORE: Police Identify Alleged Gunman In Sunset Beach Shooting

This will be the third evacuation order this month for the residents in the area. Officials recommend all residents prepare and evacuate before the order goes into effect.

Anyone with disabilities and in need of evacuation assistance should call Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at (714) 647-7000.

Further information on animal evacuations should call Orange County Animal Care at (714) 935-6848 or at (714) 259-1122 after hours.

MORE NEWS: One Of A Kind: Shohei Ohtani Wins AP Male Athlete Of Year Award

 