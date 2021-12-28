SUNSET BEACH (CBSLA) — Huntington Beach police identified the alleged gunman in the shooting of a 66-year-old bicyclist in the quiet neighborhood of Sunset Beach.

The suspect, Manuel D. Silva, 40, was placed in custody for attempted murder after he allegedly wounded a man biking down the greenbelt near Sunset Beach with his wife. Police shot and apprehended Silva shortly after he opened fire on the couple.

Silva and the victim were transported to the hospital after the shooting. Silva was in critical condition when he arrived. They have yet to release a photo of the suspect but have said that he is a Norwalk resident.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover.

Police have not determined a motive behind the shooting but concluded that the suspect and victim did not know each other.

A day later, residents near the greenbelt are still shaken by the shooting.

“I saw him laying on the street with the gun in his hand pointing it,” said Sunset Beach resident Sam Kugler.

Silva went down just steps away from her front door. Silva has encountered the suspect before, claiming that he is one of the men that gathers at the nearby public restroom right off the beach.

“He screams and yells,” said Kugler. “You keep your distance from him.”