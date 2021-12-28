EL CAJON (CBSLA) — Authorities confirmed Tuesday that four people were on board a plane that crashed into a neighborhood near El Cajon after departing from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.
READ MORE: Kings Set To Resume Play Tuesday Evening Following Three Coronavirus Postponements
Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Santee and Lakeside stations responded to the crash that was reported around 7:15 p.m. Monday near the 1200 block of Pepper Drive and North Mollison Avenue in the unincorporated Bostonia neighborhood.
The plane was scheduled to land at Gillespie Field airport, a few miles east of the crash site.
One home was damaged, but no injuries were reported on the ground, officials said. All four of the plane’s occupants were killed in the crash.
A fire erupted following the crash but was reported to be out as of 8:57 p.m. The crash also took down an unknown amount of power line leaving 350 customers in the El Cajon area without power.READ MORE: LA Health Officials Fear Further Surge Of COVID Cases As Pediatric Hospital Stays Rise Across The US
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were handling the investigation.
The NTSB said the plane was a Learjet 35A business jet.
Rick Breitenfeldt, an FAA spokesperson, said the aircraft departed from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana with four people on board.
“The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents,” Breitenfeldt said.MORE NEWS: Parents Of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14-Year-Old Killed In LAPD Shooting, To Demand Transparency In Probe
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)