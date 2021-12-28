MONROVIA (CBSLA) — There were concerns Tuesday that the hillsides of the Bobcat Fire burn areas of the San Gabriel Mountains could give way.
The City of Monrovia has been preparing the neighborhood, which saw damage last week.
There are now k-rails and sandbags set up to protect homes in the area as more rain is expected in the Southland.
Residents say they are always concerned, but they are ready. So far, no evacuation warnings have been issued in the area.
After a brief break in the rain on Tuesday, a stronger storm system is expected to arrive on Wednesday, but rainfall amounts are still uncertain, according to the NWS.