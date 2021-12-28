CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police Department announced Tuesday night that Chief Robert Luna tested positive for COVID-19.

LONG BEACH, CA – JULY 02: Police Chief Robert Luna speaks to members of the media as he provided an update on efforts to reduce gun violence in the city in Long Beach on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

According to the statement released by the department, Luna tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27 a day before LBPD announced the news.

Officials from LBPD said that Luna is having mild symptoms, feeling a bit ill but is in “good spirits” and hopes to feel better in a few days. Luna is vaccinated.

“We continue to urge all Department personnel to get up-to-date vaccinations and take necessary precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.