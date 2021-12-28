LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police Department announced Tuesday night that Chief Robert Luna tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the statement released by the department, Luna tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27 a day before LBPD announced the news.
Officials from LBPD said that Luna is having mild symptoms, feeling a bit ill but is in "good spirits" and hopes to feel better in a few days. Luna is vaccinated.
“We continue to urge all Department personnel to get up-to-date vaccinations and take necessary precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.