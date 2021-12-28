James, Westbrook Have Triple-Doubles, Lakers' Skid Ends At 5James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double this season, and it was his fifth consecutive 30-point game. Westbrook scored 24 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh of the season.

John Madden, Iconic NFL Coach, Broadcaster, Dies At 85After retiring from the broadcast booth, Madden remained a synonymous name with the NFL thanks to his association with the EA Sports video game "Madden." With millions of people playing the video game every day, Madden has remained a household name to the NFL and its fans.

NFL Cuts Isolation Time For Players Who Test Positive For COVIDThe league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.