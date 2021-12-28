One Of A Kind: Shohei Ohtani Wins AP Male Athlete Of Year AwardThe unanimous American League MVP put together a season with no analogue in the past century of his sport. Almost no one had been an everyday two-way player for many decades — and nobody has been both one of baseball's top power hitters and one of its best starting pitchers since Babe Ruth starred at the plate and on the mound for the Boston Red Sox in 1919.