LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at age 85, the NFL announced.
"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today," Goodell said.
Madden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons from 1969-78. The Silver and Black never recorded a losing season under Madden.
After his coaching career, Madden became a renown broadcaster, analyzing games for CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC.