COMPTON (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old man who was fatally shot in Compton, where another man was also shot but survived, was identified Tuesday.
The man was identified as Kordell Bell of Los Angeles, according to the coroner's office.
The shooting occurred about 12:40 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 2000 block of 120th Street, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and the other man was wounded in one of his legs, Parra said.
Both men were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where Bell was pronounced dead and the other had stable vital signs, she said.
Witnesses told detectives they saw two gunmen get out of a burgundy vehicle, walk a short distance and open fire on two men who were in the front yard of a home working on a car, Parra said. The gunmen ran back to their vehicle and fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
