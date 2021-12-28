NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — The Cal State Northridge women’s basketball team has paused all activities and canceled its next two games due to COVID-19 protocols.
The team has canceled Thursday's home game against UC Irvine and Saturday's game UC San Diego.
The games will be declared no contests and not be rescheduled under recently adjusted Big West Conference policies.
The Matadors are set to play at Cal State Bakersfield on Jan. 6 in what would be their first conference game of the season.
Last season, Cal State Northridge canceled its entire women's basketball season when coronavirus-related opt-outs left the team with six players.
