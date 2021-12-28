GLENDORA (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert Tuesday for the closure of the numbers one, two, three and HOV lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway at Grand Avenue in Glendora.
The for SigAlert was expected to last for approximately one hour due to a traffic collision.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.
All lanes were reopened as of 5:40 a.m.
