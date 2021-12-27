LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Go-Go’s have postponed their Wednesday show at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and their other West Coast performances due to a COVID-19 case involving someone on the tour.
"A member of our team recently tested positive for COVID," the band said in a statement posted to Twitter.
“Although we are, of course, very disappointed, we will be following proper protocols and postponing our upcoming West Coast dates.”
“We will be announcing new dates very soon and look forward to getting back to performing and celebrating with everyone,” the band said.
The group also postponed their show in San Francisco set for Tuesday along with a Friday and Saturday performance in Las Vegas and a show Monday in San Diego.
The GoGo’s are planning to tour overseas with Billy Idol next summer.