ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Santa Anita Park Monday canceled its scheduled Thursday racing program due to a significant rainstorm heading into the Southland.
The track normally runs races Friday through Sunday but was running a special post-holiday program.
The track will now be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and for the bonus racing day on Thursday. Live racing will return Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Three turf stakes races scheduled for Thursday will now be held on the weekend.
The Grade 3 Robert J. Frankel will now be run on Saturday, with two races featuring 2-year-olds, the Eddie Logan and the Blue Norther, now scheduled for Sunday, track officials said.