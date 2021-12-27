LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Once again, the Container Dwell Fee fines set to be implemented beginning in November have been delayed.

The fines, agreed upon in October, were part of an initiative to clear the backlog that has been plaguing Southland ports in recent months. The set price of the fines, $100 per container, set to increase $100 per day that the container remained idling at the port, caused an almost immediate response.

Since the announcement of the fines, ports have reported a 41% decline in lingering cargo at port.

The steady decline in cargo can’t only be attributed to the potential implementation of fines though, as the end of the holiday season has also eased the strain that was being put on the shipping situation worldwide.

On top of the potential $100 fine, containers set to be transported via truck were also eligible if they remained for nine or more days, and for containers transported by rail, three days.

The fine was put in motion as part of a series of different strategies to ease the backlog beginning in October, including President Joe Biden’s 24-hours of operation announcement.

The policy was approved on October 29, set to begin incurring on November 22. Since then, the fines have been delayed in five subsequent weeks – November 22, November 29, December 6, December 13, December 20 and Monday.

They will once again be delayed until the following week, in this case, January 3.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)