TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) — One person died Monday morning after a truck overturned on Trabuco Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon.
The crash was reported at 4:09 a.m. at 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A witness told the CHP the truck overturned across from a U.S. Post Office and that someone was trapped inside.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital for treatment in unknown condition.
Trabuco Canyon Road was closed at O'Neill Regional Park, where the crash occurred.
