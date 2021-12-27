Storm Watch:Significant Rainstorm Set To Enter The Area Monday
By CBSLA Staff
TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) — One person died Monday morning after a truck overturned on Trabuco Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon.

The crash was reported at 4:09 a.m. at 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the truck overturned across from a U.S. Post Office and that someone was trapped inside.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

Trabuco Canyon Road was closed at O’Neill Regional Park, where the crash occurred.

