LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With yet another winter storm rolling through the Southland, the Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert for several different regions.
The alerts are effective in:
- Woodland hills; through Tuesday
- Burbank, San Gabriel Valley, Pomona; through Wednesday
- Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, Mount Wilson; through Friday
They warned residents against using stoves, barbecues or ovens to stay warm, as they increase the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning. They recommend only approved heaters and fireplaces.
Additional advice includes bringing all pets indoors, especially overnight. Also to dress in warm clothing, wearing multiple layers if necessary, especially taking sure to cover head, hands and feet.
They also recommended to check in on family members in areas expected to be affected by the cold, especially the elderly or those less mobile, increasing their risk to freezing temperature exposure.
The National Weather Service also issued an overnight Frost Advisory for: Ventura and Santa Clarita Valleys, including the cities of: Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia.
For anyone who needs assistance in these matters, they are urged to call 2-1-1, for emergency preparedness information. A Winter Shelter Program is also in place for anyone who may need additional resources and shelter during this time.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)