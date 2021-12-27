LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dramatic new video was released Monday of the LAPD’s deadly accidental shooting of an innocent 14-year-old girl inside a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

The security video captured the violent attack as the suspect repeatedly beat a woman with a bike lock. At about the same time – LAPD body cam video showed officers arriving at the Burlington store where the found the female victim on the ground and opened fire on the man.

Hours earlier — Ana Bautista fought back tears with her mom outside the North Hollywood store – after she witnessed the violence that led to an LAPD shooting that mistakenly struck and killed 14 year old Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

“I just wanted to come and pray for the girl, because I saw her mom when she was crying,” said Bautista.

The LAPD released the video – four days after the confrontation – in which they say they got a 911 call of shots fired inside the store.

“He started hitting. Yelling. Everyone started panicking and running to the back of the store,” said Bautista.

She says she and some other customers ran into an office before police arrived. Minutes later, she heard gun shots. Police say they shot and killed 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez – who had an extensive criminal record.

But a stray bullet believed to be from an officer’s gun went through a wall and killed Valentina – who was in a fitting room.

A memorial has been growing while the store remains closed. John Garcia and his friend Jasmin both work at the Burlington store in North Hollywood. They were off the clock that day but came to the memorial to pay their respects.

“It is a hard loss. When you lose someone before Christmas, it’s not ok,” said Garcia. “What he cops did wasn’t ok either.”

“There are so many are so many options to deescalate community violence… and deadly weapon does not have to be one of them,” said Paula Kahn, a San Fernando Valley resident.

Detectives also returned to the store on Monday – to continue their investigation. But for Ana Bautista – her focus is on the innocent life that was cut short.

“I’m a mom too. I’m grateful my daughter wasn’t with me and my mom as well,” said Bautista. “I don’t know I would’ve been able to react the way I reacted.”