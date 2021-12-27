LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and other Southland airports Monday following a wave of cancellations over the weekend due to the COVID pandemic and winter weather.
As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, more than 60 cancellations were reported at LAX along with over 80 delays.
On Sunday, Orange County’s John Wayne Airport had 14 cancellations, Hollywood Burbank Airport had two and Long Beach Airport had one.
There were 96 cancellations at LAX on Christmas Day, according to Flight Aware. On Friday, 2,380 flights were canceled worldwide.
The delays and cancelations come as airlines have been hit by the latest surge in coronavirus cases leading to staffing shortages.
Weather issues were also causing some of the cancellations.
Traveler Jeanette Murphy was hoping to make it home to Chicago Monday morning.
“It’s very stressful,” she said. “I’m constantly checking the app and my email to see if there are any changes.”
There were also cancelations Monday morning at Burbank, Ontario and John Wayne airport.
