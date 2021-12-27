Storm Watch:Significant Rainstorm Set To Enter The Area Monday
By CBSLA Staff
TORRANCE (CBSLA) — According to California Highway Patrol, one person is dead after an alleged hit-and-run on the corner of South Hamilton Avenue and Torrance Boulevard.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Torrance at about 8:09 p.m.

CHP have identified the man as 63-year-old Ryoichi Kobayashi as the victim that was declared dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the scene, but a preliminary investigation has led authorities to believe that a woman driving a 2019 Toyota struck Kobayashi when he was crossing Torrance Boulevard.

